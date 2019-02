FILE PHOTO - A Southwest grounds crew member pats the nose of a Boeing 737-700 plane as it comes to a stop at its gate at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Wednesday it had received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration for its planned service to Hawaii from California.

In a statement, Dallas-based Southwest said it would publicly announce the timing for selling tickets and inaugurating flights to the Hawaiian Islands in the coming days.