FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Monday it will begin flying to the Hawaiian capital of Honolulu from Oakland, California on March 17 with special launch fares as low as $49 through mid-June.

The new service, part of the budget-friendly carrier’s push to boost leisure travel from the West Coast, also includes inner-island flights for as low as $29 in direct competition to Hawaiian Airlines HA.O.