CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co’s mechanics union said on Tuesday it had voted to ratify a tentative contract agreement with the company, ending seven years of labor negotiations.

In a statement on its website, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said about 95 percent of its members had voted to accept the agreement, which includes significant pay increases and headcount protections.