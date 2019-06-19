Southwest trims second-quarter fuel, capacity forecasts on 737 MAX groundings

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co trimmed its forecasts for second quarter capacity and fuel efficiency on Wednesday to reflect the impact of the grounding of all 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline said here in a regulatory filing it now expects second quarter fuel efficiency to decrease in the 1% to 2% range, compared with its previous forecast of flat to down 1%, reflecting the impact of the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft through Aug. 5.

Southwest last week joined larger rival American Airlines in extending its removal of Boeing’s currently grounded MAX planes from its schedules until the start of September.