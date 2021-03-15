Southwest expects lower cash burn, sees leisure bookings helping revenue

FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines jets are parked on the tarmac during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co on Monday forecast lower cash burn in the first quarter and said operating revenue for March and April was expected to improve due to a steady rise in leisure bookings.

The U.S. airline expects average core cash burn to be about $14 million per day in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of about $15 million.

“The company has continued to experience an improvement in leisure passenger bookings with beach and other nature-inspired destinations continuing to outperform other regions,” Southwest said in a statement.

The airline, however, said business travel continued to significantly lag leisure demand.

Southwest had cash and short-term investments of about $14.4 billion as of March 11.

Shares were up 1.7% at $62.05 in premarket trade.