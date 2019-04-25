Southwest Airlines profit beats Wall Street estimate on revenue growth

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co beat Wall Street’s lowered estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher passenger revenue reduced the impact of more than 10,000 flight cancellations caused by winter storms, maintenance disruptions and the grounding of Boeing Co 737 MAX jets.

Dallas, Texas-based Southwest, the world’s largest MAX operator with 34 jets in its fleet and dozens more on order, said closely-watched unit revenue grew 2.7 percent in the quarter, helped by its loyalty program.

Its shares rose 2.4 percent in pre-market trading.

Southwest reported net profit of $387 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $463 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

That beat Wall Street’s average estimate of 61 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Analysts cut their estimates sharply in late March after regulators around the world grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX jets following two fatal crashes.

The No. 4 U.S. airline said it lost more than $200 million in revenue during the quarter after canceling flights due to the 737 MAX grounding, severe winter weather, the U.S. government shutdown and unscheduled maintenance disruptions as it worked out a new labor contract with its mechanics union.

The low-cost carrier has removed the fuel-efficient, longer-range MAX from its flying schedule through Aug. 5 as it waits for Boeing to submit a software fix and new training guidelines to global regulators for review.

“Flight cancellations are expected to drive unit cost pressure for the duration of the MAX groundings,” Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said.

Total operating revenue at the airline, which launched a service to Hawaii from California last month, rose 4 percent to $5.15 billion.