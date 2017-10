(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday reported a nearly 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly driven by higher passenger traffic.

FILE PHOTO: Southwest commercial airliners taxied at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The fourth-largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income rose to $503 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $388 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to $5.27 billion.