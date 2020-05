FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Thursday it was adding new routes with more frequencies and nonstop flights from Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville.

The airline extended its published flight schedule from October until early January next year and said the new routes catered to business travelers.