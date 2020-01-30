Southwest says disappointed with government audit pointing at safety lapses

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said on Thursday it was disappointed with a government audit that claimed the U.S. carrier failed to prioritize safety by flying millions of passengers on its jets with unconfirmed maintenance records.

The government findings, first reported here by the Wall Street Journal, also criticize Southwest's regulator, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, for oversight of the airline's safety procedures.

“We have communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the Office of Inspector General and will continue to communicate any concerns directly with its office,” Southwest said in a statement.