S&P downgrades HNA Group's creditworthiness
November 29, 2017 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

S&P downgrades HNA Group's creditworthiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said it has downgraded the overall creditworthiness of HNA Group to b from b+, citing the airline-to-property conglomerate’s aggressive financial policy and tightening liquidity.

FILE PHOTO: The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The assessment is an estimate of the creditworthiness of an entity which S&P makes on an unsolicited basis.

HNA has “significant” debt maturities over the next several years and its funding costs are “meaningfully higher” than from a year ago, the rating agency said in a statement.

In recent months, HNA has struck a series of short-term deals at elevated costs of financing raising concerns that some of its units are experiencing a liquidity crunch.

Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Vyas Mohan

