Hungary's 4iG looks to buy controlling stake in Israel's Spacecom

FILE PHOTO: A model of Israel's Space Communication Ltd's Amos-17 satellite is seen at the company offices in Ramat Gan, Israel July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli satellite operator Spacecom said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell 51% of the company to Budapest-based 4iG for 215 million shekels ($66 million).

The companies signed a non-binding letter of intent with a period of exclusivity ending Aug. 15. Any deal will need regulatory approval, including from Israel’s Communications Ministry.

Spacecom operates the AMOS satellite fleet made up of four communication satellites that serve Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

($1 = 3.2402 shekels)