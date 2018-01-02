FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Venezuela
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Science News
January 2, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Israel's Spacecom expands deal for satellite service to Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Space Communication Ltd, operator of the Amos satellites, said on Tuesday Nepal’s Dish Media Network has contracted for more capacity on the Amos-4 satellite starting in the fourth quarter.

The additional capacity will increase Spacecom’s revenue from Dish Media Network by $16.7 million, bringing total future revenue expected from the customer to $76.9 million.

Amos-4 provides services to customers from South Asia to East Africa.

Dish Media Network owns fast growing operator, Dishhome, whose network covers all of Nepal. With substantial satellite capacity on Amos-4, Dishhome will expand service offerings.

Dishhome’s capacity on Amos-4 is contracted for the satellite’s lifetime.  

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.