Science News
November 18, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Spacecom's Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Israeli-owned Amos-17 commercial communications satellite, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Space Communications said on Monday its Amos-17 communication satellite, which was launched into space in August, has completed its in-orbit testing and reached its final position.

Spacecom has suffered some major setbacks in recent years, including the loss of a satellite in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded, and its shares were trading up 9% in Tel Aviv on Monday’s news.

Amos-17 will provide communication services to Africa and should begin commercial operations in a matter of days, the company said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

