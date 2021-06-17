Factbox: China launches seventh crewed space mission since 2003

BEIJING (Reuters) - China sent three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Thursday as part of an ambitious plan to build a space station by the end of next year.
The Shenzhou-12 mission was helmed by veteran astronaut Nie Haisheng, 56, who now holds the record of being the oldest Chinese national in space.
China’s first crewed mission in five years and seventh since 2003 also featured the first automated rendezvous and docking of a Chinese spacecraft with an orbiting module.
Shenzhou-12 is the first of four crewed missions needed to complete the construction of China’s independently-developed space station by the end of 2022.
It will be similar in size to the decommissioned Mir built by the former Soviet Union in the 1980s, and about a fifth the size of the International Space Station.
Mission Year Crew Gender
Shenzhou-5 2003 Yang Liwei Male
Shenzhou-6 2005 Fei Junlong Male
Nie Haisheng Male
Shenzhou-7 2008 Zhai Zhigang Male
Liu Boming Male
Jing Haipeng Male
Shenzhou-9 2012 Jing Haipeng Male
Liu Wang Male
Liu Yang Female
Shenzhou-10 2013 Nie Haisheng Male
Zhang Xiaoguang Male
Wang Yaping Female
Shenzhou-11 2016 Jing Haipeng Male
Chen Dong Male
Shenzhou-12 2021 Nie Haisheng Male
Liu Boming Male
Tang Hongbo Male
Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.