Factbox: China launches seventh crewed space mission since 2003

BEIJING (Reuters) - China sent three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Thursday as part of an ambitious plan to build a space station by the end of next year.

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Shenzhou-12 mission was helmed by veteran astronaut Nie Haisheng, 56, who now holds the record of being the oldest Chinese national in space.

China’s first crewed mission in five years and seventh since 2003 also featured the first automated rendezvous and docking of a Chinese spacecraft with an orbiting module.

Shenzhou-12 is the first of four crewed missions needed to complete the construction of China’s independently-developed space station by the end of 2022.

It will be similar in size to the decommissioned Mir built by the former Soviet Union in the 1980s, and about a fifth the size of the International Space Station.

Mission Year Crew Gender

Shenzhou-5 2003 Yang Liwei Male

Shenzhou-6 2005 Fei Junlong Male

Nie Haisheng Male

Shenzhou-7 2008 Zhai Zhigang Male

Liu Boming Male

Jing Haipeng Male

Shenzhou-9 2012 Jing Haipeng Male

Liu Wang Male

Liu Yang Female

Shenzhou-10 2013 Nie Haisheng Male

Zhang Xiaoguang Male

Wang Yaping Female

Shenzhou-11 2016 Jing Haipeng Male

Chen Dong Male

Shenzhou-12 2021 Nie Haisheng Male

Liu Boming Male

Tang Hongbo Male