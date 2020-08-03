Technology News
China says chips for mobile devices using Beidou navigation system in mass production

FILE PHOTO: The launch pad of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center is seen the day before the Beidou-3 satellite, the last satellite of China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System, is set to launch in Sichuan province, China June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that 28-nanometre chips for mobile devices using the Beidou navigation system are in mass production, and mass manufacturing of 22-nanometre chips will soon kick off.

China will build a complete industrial chain of chips, modules, boards, terminals, operation services for Beidou, Ran Chengqi, director general of the China Satellite Navigation Office, said at a press conference.

In June, China successfully put into orbit its final Beidou satellite, completing a navigation network years in the making and setting the stage to challenge the U.S.-owned Global Positioning System (GPS).

