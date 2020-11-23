Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace and Defense

China sets launch window for mission to moon

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags with Chinese Communist Party's emblem flutter along a road leading to a launch tower with the Long March-5 Y5 rocket inside before its launch, at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, China November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon between 4 am and 5 am Beijing time on Tuesday (2000-2100 GMT on Monday), the official Xinhua news agency said, citing information from the country’s National Space Administration.

The Chang’e-5 probe, to be launched from China’s southern Hainan province, is being sent to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any country to retrieve samples from the moon since the 1970s.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up