UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20: Dubai Media Office

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it would launch its mission to Mars on July 20, depending on weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, Dubai’s media office said on Twitter.

The launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center has been delayed twice due to unsettled weather. The probe is set to make a seven-month journey to the red planet before orbiting it and sending back data about the atmosphere.