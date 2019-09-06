India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

FILE PHOTO: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, June 12, 2019. Picture taken through a green glass window. REUTERS/Chris Thomas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian space agency lost communication with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission on Saturday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said, in a setback to the nation’s ambitious plan to land an unmanned probe near the south pole of the moon.

“Data is being analysed,” Chairman K Sivan told a room full of distraught scientists at the agency’s tracking centre in Bengaluru.