Politics
March 26, 2019 / 9:08 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Trump administration calls for putting Americans back on moon by 2024

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - An attendee watches a video showing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks at AIPAC in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on behalf of the Trump administration, announced on Tuesday an accelerated goal of putting Americans back on the moon within five years “by any means necessary,” a challenge accepted by NASA’s top official.

Pence, chairing a meeting of the administration’s National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, declared, “We’re in a space race today, just as we were in the 1960s.”

NASA had previously been aiming to return astronauts to the lunar surface by the year 2028.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below