CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX postponed its planned Wednesday night blastoff of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first cluster of satellites for his new Starlink internet service, citing excessive winds over the Florida launch site.

The mission launch was rescheduled for 10:30 p.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, SpaceX said.