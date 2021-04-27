FCC votes to approve SpaceX satellite plan: official

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to approve the SpaceX plan to deploy Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit, an FCC official confirmed to Reuters.

The decision is expected to be made public as early as Tuesday, and includes a number of conditions to ensure the safety of the plan, the official said. The approval order is expected to address some concerns raised by Amazon.com’s Kuiper Systems satellite project. Elon Musk’s SpaceX had asked FCC for approval to fly 2,824 additional satellites at a lower orbit as part of its plan to offer space-based broadband internet service.