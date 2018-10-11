Soyuz crew will spend one night in hospital for medical checks - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft, U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin, will spend one night in a hospital in Baikonur for medical checks, Interfax quoted an unnamed source as saying on Thursday.

The spacecraft made an emergency landing earlier on Thursday near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after its booster rockets failed in mid-air en route to the International Space Station.

In a separate report, also citing an unnamed source, Interfax said a crew currently in the international space station could be stuck there until early January.