(Reuters) - Contact has been established with crew members of the Russian “Soyuz” spacecraft after it made an emergency landing following a failure of its booster rockets, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

International Space Station (ISS) crew members astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

A rescue mission has set off to search for the crew members, U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, Interfax and Tass news agencies reported.