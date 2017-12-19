FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 8:51 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

U.S., Russian, Japanese crew arrive at space station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trio of U.S., Japanese and Russian astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday, a NASA TV broadcast showed.

Commander Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos and flight engineers Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Scott Tingle of NASA docked their Soyuz spacecraft about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth at 0839 GMT.

The docking completes their two-day journey following Sunday’s blast-off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Shkaplerov, Kanai and Tingle join Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba of NASA, who have been aboard the space station since September.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

