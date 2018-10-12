Russia plans to go ahead with manned space flight in December - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia still plans to go ahead as planned with its next manned flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in December despite a rocket failure this week, TASS news agency cited a Russian space agency official as saying on Friday.

Sergei Krikalev was quoted a day after Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American Nick Hague made a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan after the failure of the Soyuz rocket carrying them to the orbital ISS.

Krikalev added that the plans for December could change depending on the results of a commission set up to probe the incident.