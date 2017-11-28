Russia says cannot make contact with new space satellite

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, Russia (Reuters) - Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday it had failed to establish contact with a newly-launched weather satellite.

The Souyz-2 spacecraft with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The Meteor-M was launched earlier on Tuesday from Russia’s new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

Roscosmos said the satellite had not reached its designated orbit and that it could not make contact with it. Roscosmos experts were analyzing the situation, it said in a statement.

(This story adds dropped word in paragraph 3.)