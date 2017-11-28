FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says cannot make contact with new space satellite
#Science News
November 28, 2017 / 9:42 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Russia says cannot make contact with new space satellite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, Russia (Reuters) - Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday it had failed to establish contact with a newly-launched weather satellite.

The Souyz-2 spacecraft with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The Meteor-M was launched earlier on Tuesday from Russia’s new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

Roscosmos said the satellite had reached its designated orbit, but that it could not make contact with it. Roscosmos experts were analyzing the situation, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Shamil Zhumatov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

