SpaceX delays launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's planet-hunting satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - SpaceX postponed a planned launch on Monday of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s latest planet-hunting satellite for 48 hours, citing problems with a guidance-navigation control system, launch team officials said.

FILE PHOTO: TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, is shown in this photo obtained by Reuters on March 28, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Blast-off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida has been delayed until at least Wednesday, according to Space Exploration Technologies, which NASA contracted to loft its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, into orbit.