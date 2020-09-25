SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract

(Reuters) - A federal judge plans to deny SpaceX’s challenge to U.S. Air Force contracts awarded to its rivals, writing in a Thursday court filing that the Pentagon properly assessed the development of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starship rocket system as “too risky and expensive.”

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp in its year-long lawsuit had accused the Air Force of unfairly awarding development contracts to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and other competitors for new rocket systems in 2018.

But in a ruling that was briefly posted online by the court before being sealed, the judge found no wrongdoing by the Air Force in denying the company funds to help develop Starship, a fully reusable rocket system that Musk envisions will one day ferry humans to the moon and Mars.

Judge Otis D. Wright II gave the parties a week-long window to change his mind before entering judgment.

The Air Force did not immediately return a request for comment. SpaceX did not return requests for comment.

The awards served as seed investments in nascent rocket systems.

In August the Air Force awarded much bigger, multibillion-dollar launch contracts to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Corp BA.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N.

SpaceX received a 40% share of missions to launch Pentagon payloads using its fleet of Falcon rockets, with ULA receiving a 60% share using its upcoming Vulcan rocket.

SpaceX that month opted to continue the lawsuit against the Air Force over the Starship bid, saying “substantial harm to SpaceX remains.”

Musk is also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O. Blue Origin's Bezos is CEO of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.