U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tours the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39-A where the Dragon crew module and Falcon 9 booster rocket are being prepared for a January 2019 launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Spacex said on Thursday that poor weather conditions forced the cancellation of a scheduled morning launch of its Falcon 9 rocket that was to carry a global positioning system (GPS) satellite into space for the U.S. Air Force.

The company said it will announce a new launch date.