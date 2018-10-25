FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks $500 million loan via Goldman: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is looking to borrow $500 million in the leveraged loan market through Goldman Sachs, which is leading talks with potential investors this week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Members of the media gather around a replica of the Crew Dragon spacecraft at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S. August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The news comes weeks after SpaceX picked Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as its first private passenger on a voyage around the moon.

SpaceX has upended the space industry with its relatively low-cost reusable Falcon 9 rockets.

It has completed more than 50 successful Falcon launches and snagged billions of dollars’ worth of contracts, including deals with NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Neither SpaceX nor Goldman Sachs immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

