FAA to begin environmental review at SpaceX Texas launch site

FILE PHOTO: A crowd listens as SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is beginning an environmental review for planned SpaceX launches in Texas.

The company plans to apply for licenses for suborbital and orbital launches of its Starship spacecraft powered by the Super Heavy rocket at its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, the FAA said.

SpaceX must also complete a safety review and develop agreements for the license application in addition to the environmental review.