Technology News
August 18, 2020 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $1.9 billion in new funding, according to a regulatory filing bit.ly/3178nk3 on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which reported about the fund round last week, said the private rocket company will have an equity value of $46 billion after the transaction, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below