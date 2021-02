FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Tesla boss Elon Musk’s SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported here.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.