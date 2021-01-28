Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

SpaceX valuation to hit at least $60 billion in new funding round - Business Insider

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX could be valued at a minimum of $60 billion as it finalizes a funding round expected to close in February, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (bit.ly/39rlnoU)

The report added while details of the deal are still being ironed out, it is possible that SpaceX’s valuation could reach as much as $92 billion, up from a $46 billion valuation in a funding round in August.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila

