Business News
January 12, 2019

SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce: source

Kanishka Singh

FILE PHOTO: The SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company did not comment on the number of layoffs but said in emailed comments that it needs to become a “leaner” organization for which it would “part ways” with some of its workforce.

“To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company”, a SpaceX spokesman said.

The layoffs were reported earlier by the LA Times.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

