March 23, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

SpaceX Facebook page down after Musk promises on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rocket company SpaceX’s verified Facebook page disappeared on Friday, minutes after its founder and Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk promised on Twitter to take down the page when challenged by a user.

Elon Musk at a SpaceX press conference last month. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Musk. His response: "I didn’t realize there was one. Will do." (bit.ly/2pDcu3l)

SpaceX's Facebook page, which had more than 2.7 million followers, is no longer accessible. (bit.ly/2G8BGWo)

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton of the #deletefacebook tag.

    “What’s Facebook?” Musk tweeted.

    Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru

