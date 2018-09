(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s space transportation company SpaceX said it has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard its BFR launch vehicle.

The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S. August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“Find out who’s flying and why on Monday, September 17,” SpaceX said in a tweet on Thursday.