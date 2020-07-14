Abengoa in advanced talks over debt deal with banks, sources say

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish engineering and renewables group Abengoa (ABG.MC) is in advanced talks with Spanish banks ahead of a deadline on Tuesday to restructure part of its debts, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Abengoa declined to comment.

Sevilla-based Abengoa is seeking to reach an agreement with lenders to meet short-term liquidity needs of around 250 million euros ($285 million), according to one of the sources.

This source said a group of Spanish and foreign banks, including Santander (SAN.MC) and Bankia (BKIA.MC), were considering providing a lifeline of around 180 million euros to Abengoa.

The other 70 million euros would come from Spain’s state-agency ICO and the regional government in Andalusia, the source said.

“There is optimism and the feeling is good, but it’s not clear an agreement will be reached today,” said the second source, a banker whose firm is one of the company’s creditors.

It was not immediately clear what would happen if a deal was not reached by Tuesday’s deadline, which was set by the company.

Bankia, Santander, Spain’s Economy Ministry and the regional government in Andalusia all declined to comment.

In 2016, Abengoa avoided becoming Spain’s largest-ever corporate bankruptcy after striking a deal to refinance 9 billion euros of debt, which handed creditors control of the company.

On Tuesday, the Spanish stock market regulator suspended trading in Abengoa shares ahead of the debt restructuring deadline. The volatile shares were up 56% before their suspension, but still more than 99% below their 2015 price.

($1 = 0.8781 euros)