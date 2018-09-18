FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

One killed, 11 injured at Ritz construction accident in Madrid

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - One construction worker was killed and at least 11 injured when scaffolding and wrought iron work collapsed at the luxury Ritz Hotel in Madrid during renovation work on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The body of the worker remained trapped inside the collapsed structure, emergency services said. Two more workers are seriously injured. Video footage showed ambulances and emergency workers gathered on the street outside the belle epoque hotel.

The Ritz hotel, owned by the Mandarin Oriental group and situation in central Madrid near the Retiro park, has been closed since February while it undergoes major renovation work.

Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Hugh Lawson

