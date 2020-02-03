Drone presence forces Madrid's Barajas airport to close airspace

A tourist is seen at Madrid's Barajas Airport, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday for at least two hours after pilots spotted drones in the takeoff area alongside the airport, Spain’s transport ministry said.

The airspace will remain closed until at least 2:40 p.m. local time (1340 GMT), a ministry source told Reuters. Spanish airport operator AENA said 17 flights had to be rerouted away from Barajas in the meantime.

Police were investigating the presence of drones in the area.