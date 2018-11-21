Business News
November 21, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Amazon opens Spanish pop-up store to showcase its wares

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Amazon on Wednesday opened its first pop-up store in Spain in an old building in one of Madrid’s prime shopping districts styled as a house with everything for sale, from electronic goods to video games to clothing.

Similar stores will open in Italy, Germany and Britain, an Amazon spokeswoman said. The European pop-up stores illustrate how the world’s largest online retailer, famous for upending retail chains’ business, is increasingly turning to physical stores to attract and keep customers.

Amazon opened a new store in New York in September that allows shoppers to buy items from its website with the help of a smartphone app.

The company bought Whole Foods Market in a $13.7 billion deal last year, from which it is now delivering fresh food to shoppers’ homes in the United States.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.