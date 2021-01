Flames rise from a building after an explosion in Madrid downtown, Spain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - At least two people died and eight were injured, including one in a serious condition, in an explosion that brought down a building belonging to the Catholic Church in central Madrid on Wednesday, the local emergency service said.

Emergency services and a Reuters reporter on the scene said a fire was raging inside the partly collapsed building.