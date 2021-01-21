Priest injured in Madrid blast dies in hospital

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work after a deadly explosion at a building belonging to the Catholic Church in Madrid downtown, Spain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - A Catholic priest who was retrieved from the rubble of a Church building in central Madrid that was destroyed by a presumed gas explosion died on Thursday, the Madrid archdiocese said in a statement.

Three other people were known to have died from the blast on Wednesday and 10 others were injured.

Madrid’s Emergency Services said all available evidence pointed to the blast in Calle Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, being caused by a gas leak.