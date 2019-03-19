Spain would offer UK Brexit extension, but needs explanation of new agreement: Spain Foreign Minister

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

WARSAW (Reuters) - Spain thinks the EU should be ready to offer Britain an extension of the Brexit process, but London must first explain how it will seek a new agreement, Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said at an event in Warsaw on Tuesday.

“To move to another kind of agreement they need time and I think we should be ready to give them more time. But they need to do something more than that, they need to explain how they are going to look for a new agreement,” Borrell said, speaking at the College of Europe campus in Warsaw.

Britain would need to organize European Parliament elections if there is no agreement in the short-term, he added.