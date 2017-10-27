FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission has no new comment on Catalonia after declaration of independence from Spain
October 27, 2017 / 1:46 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

EU Commission has no new comment on Catalonia after declaration of independence from Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had no fresh comment on Catalonia after the region’s parliament declared independence from Spain.

“We have nothing to add to what we said at (the regular) midday (briefing for journalists,” Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

At the briefing, she referred reporters to earlier comments by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who has repeatedly said that the debate on Catalonia’s independence was an internal Spanish issue.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

