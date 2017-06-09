FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

Spanish government says will block any independence vote in Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will block any attempt to further an independence process in Catalonia, spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said, after the head of the northeastern region called a referendum on secession on Oct. 1.

"Any move that evolves from an announcement to a fact will be appealed by the government," Mendez de Vigo told a news conference. "That referendum will not take place because it is illegal."

The Catalan government has yet to formally sign off on its announced referendum.

The central government has previously blocked secessionist challenges through appeals to Spain's Constitutional Court.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Andrew Heavens

