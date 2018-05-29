Bank of Spain says external conditions favourable for Spanish economy

MADRID (Reuters) - The outgoing Bank of Spain Governor said on Tuesday that despite current political uncertainty in some markets, external economic conditions surrounding Spain remain positive.

“The external environment of the Spanish economy remains favourable,” Luis María Linde said, after Spain and other countries on the euro zone’s periphery saw their borrowing costs jump amid fears that political turmoil in Italy could spark wider trouble.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government put forward Pablo Hernandez de Cos as the next central bank governor to replace Linde when his mandate runs out next month.