Spain proposes 47 billion euros public investment as part of 10-year climate change plan

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government proposed public investment, including the issuing of green bonds, of 47 billion euros ($53.3 billion) as part of its 10-year climate change draft plan presented on Wednesday.

The draft, which also includes a plan to offset job loss in polluting industries and the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050, can be seen as statement-of-intent by the Socialist government which faces a general election April 28.

The government said in a statement the plan targets 74 percent of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 and aims to cut imported energy reliance to 59 percent from 74 percent in the next ten years.