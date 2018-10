MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a four-and-a-half year jail sentence for former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Rodrigo Rato, a judicial source said.

FILE PHOTO: Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato leaves after standing as a witness in the Gurtel corruption case at High Court in San Fernando de Henares, outside Madrid, Spain June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rato was sentenced in 2017 by Spain’s High Court for misusing company credit cards for personal expenses while he worked at lender Bankia.